From Indians in Canada receiving extortion calls to Qatar case, here are key takeaways from MEA briefing

The Indian government on Thursday (Jan 4) expressed concerns over reports that some Indians residing in Canada were receiving "extortion calls".

"People getting extortion calls, especially Indian nationals, is a matter of serious concern," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said answering queries at the regular media briefing.

"We (India and Canada) have several issues to discuss. There was an issue about a temple which was attacked. The Canadian police then thereafter went into the investigation of the temple premises, and the person who had intruded it later turned out, and they issued a statement that the person was of unsound mind. So there are these issues that keep happening...," Jaiswal said.

As per local media reports, law enforcement officials in Canada have established a task force designated to investigate reports of extortion targeting some businesses run by the Indo-Canadian community.

The reports citing police in Canada said that at least nine incidents were being probed.

This was Jaiswal's maiden press conference as MEA spokesperson.

India 'closely monitoring' situation in Red Sea region, says Jaiswal

During the briefing, Jaiswal also touched upon the Red Sea issue stating that New Delhi was closely monitoring the 'unfolding situation' there with Indian Navy ships actively patrolling the region amid concerns around suspected drone attacks on merchant vessels in the region.

"In on what's happening, the situation in the Red Sea...we had made it very clear that we attach

very high importance to freedom of navigation, free movement of commercial shipping," Jaiswal said.

"We are looking at the situation. It's an evolving situation, and we are looking at all aspects of it. As you know, we have Indian Navy ships patrolling the area. They're also keeping a watch on Indian ships there," he added.

He then clarified that India was not a part of any multilateral initiative or project in the Read Sea region, however, the government was closely monitoring the situation.

"So far, we are not part of any multilateral initiative or project in the area. But we are looking at the unfolding situation very closely," he added.

Have 60 days to appeal to highest Qatar court, says MEA

After a Qatari court commuted the death sentence of eight Indian nationals last week, India's External Affairs Ministry said that a 60-day window had opened to appeal the case in the highest court in Qatar.

The MEA spokesperson further said that the legal team of the MEA has obtained the court order and that the document is confidential.

"As far as the issue is concerned, there is a time of 60 days when this issue can be appealed in the Court of Cassation, which is the highest court in Qatar," Jaiswal stated emphasising on the temporal significance of the period.

"We issued a press release in which we informed you that the death sentence, which was originally a death penalty, has been changed to imprisonment sentences. Now our legal team has that court order, and I can confirm that all of them have received sentences of different durations, and the death penalty has been abolished," Jaiswal said.

He further added that the MEA was exploring the next steps with the family members of the eight Indian nationals and the legal team respectively.