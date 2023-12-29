Legal battle continues for kin as Qatar court commutes death sentence for 8 Indian nationals

The family members of Indian nationals, whose death sentences were commuted by a Qatar court of appeal on Thursday (Dec 28), reacted with caution over the verdict saying that the recent development in the case cannot yet be called a success as the legal battle continues.

The respective families are now moving to the Court of Cassation, which is the highest court of appeal in the Arabic country.

So far, six appeal hearings have been held in the case including three in the lower court and three in the court of appeal.

The families are hoping to explore the option of prisoner repatriation to India for the eight sailors.

The Indian government has released a statement saying that it is in "close touch with the legal team, as well as family members, to decide on the next steps".

"We have stood by them since the beginning, and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with Qatari authorities."

“The Emir’s pardon can only be applied after the highest court rules on the judgement. This will likely take another three months before a (plea for) pardon can be filed,” one of the family members of the Indian sailors was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

They said that the men were present in court, however, were not around at the time the verdict was announced.

“They will likely hear from families in their weekly calls or in a meeting with the lawyer and embassy officials in the coming week. They get to make three calls a week,” the relative told The Indian Express.

India waiting for detailed judgment, says MEA

The Indian government on Friday said that it would be discussing the next steps with the family members of the eight men and the legal team.

“The sentences have been reduced but I don't have any additional information to share until we see the detailed judgment. We would urge you again not to engage in speculation. The interests of Indians and their family members is our foremost concern. We will also of course be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. #WATCH | On Qatar court commuting death sentence of 8 Indian ex-Navy personnel, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "The sentences have been reduced but I don't have any additional information to share until we see the detailed judgment. We would urge you again not to engage in… pic.twitter.com/PqJHDq2pgA — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023 ×

India's external affairs ministry released an official statement on Thursday after the verdict which read, "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities."