New York City subway train collides with another train, over 20 injured

A subway train in New York City (NYC) collided with another train on Thursday (Jan 4), injuring more than 20 people. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, authorities said that the accident caused major service disruptions across Manhattan during the afternoon rush hour. At around 3 pm, a train carrying about 300 passengers and an out-of-service Metropolitan Transportation Authority train with four workers on board hit each other near the 96th Street station, authorities said.

Seven passengers and one crew member were hospitalised.

Authorities added that there were no immediate signs of equipment failure and investigators were seeing if a human error was involved. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit for the MTA, said that the out of service train had been stuck.

'Really scary'

Speaking to local media, Evelyn Aguilar, 19, who was on her way home to Brooklyn, said, "It was just really scary. People’s belongings flew across the train. My head hit the window of the door. (Then) I hit my head on the pole."

Addressing a press conference, Richard Davey said that there were no serious injuries. "Obviously two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that," he added.

Also read: Man attacks elderly woman over 50 times with her own cane at NYC Subway

According to the MTA, the collision knocked out service on the 1,2 and 3 lines in most of Manhattan. Crews were working Thursday night to clear the tracks and hoping to get service resumed by Friday.

Firefighters helped remove passengers from the in-service train as well as a few hundred more people from another train that was not involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.

A struggling subway system

The NYC subway system has been struggling in recent years with power outages, signal problems and other breakdowns. The Associated Press report said that the MTA has been facing a fiscal crisis in recent years. However, the state's recent budget has helped the agency balance its books.