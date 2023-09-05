ugc_banner

US: Man attacks elderly woman over 50 times with her own cane at NYC Subway

New York CityEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Representative image of a subway. The attack happened last Friday when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station. Photograph:(Others)

The two-minute-long video showed the unidentified man lunging at the woman with an umbrella and the woman trying to fight him off with her cane. The man was able to grab the woman's cane as she fell to the ground.

A disturbing video has emerged from the United States where a man hit a 60-year-old woman over 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station. According to a report by the New York Post on Monday (September 4), New York Police Department (NYPD) officials said the attack happened last Friday when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station.

The man then attacked her over 50 times in the head, stomach, leg, arms, back, and hands. The blows were so hard the wooden implement (of the cane) fell apart. The man then started pummeling her head several times with his fist.

The 60-year-old was motionless on the ground for a few seconds until she was kicked several times. Citing sources, the New York Post report said the police responded to the 911 call of an assault.

Woman in stable condition

Sources also told the publication the woman did not know the suspect, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is reported to be in a stable condition. The attacker fled the scene. NYPD officials said there were no reports of an arrest on Monday night and an investigation is ongoing.

