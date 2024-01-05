Anti-India graffiti surfaces at another California temple, defaced with Khalistani propaganda

A Hindu temple, located in California's Hayward, has been vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The incident of vandalism took place weeks after anti-India graffiti appeared on the walls of the Swaminarayan temple in California's Newark.

Sharing a photo of the defacement, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) in a post wrote, "Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with the police."

The foundation said that it is also in contact with the Alameda Police Department and Civil Rights Division. The HAF emphasised the importance of installing alarm systems and security cameras in the wake of increasing threats from the Khalistanis. #Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti.



The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area.… pic.twitter.com/wPFMNcPKJJ — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) January 5, 2024 × "We are once again encouraging all temple leaders to download the Hindu American temple safety guide... The guide specifically discusses that temple graffiti qualifies as a hate crime and also the importance of installing working security cameras and alarm systems in view of the rising threat from Khalistan proponents as well as the omnipresent risk from anti-Hindu actors," said HAF.

The Swaminarayan Temple incident

The Swaminarayan temple in Newark in December 2023 faced a similar attack when it was allegedly defaced by suspected pro-Khalistan activists, according to the police. The Hindu temple's exterior wall was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

An investigation into the incident of vandalism was started by the Newark Police Service.

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," said Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, while speaking to ANI.

The spokesperson added that the appearance of anti-Indian graffiti on its wall had left the temple authorities shocked. Police captain for the city of Newark, Jonathan Arguello, shedding more light on the incident, said that the "targeted act" was being investigated.

Watch: Gravitas | Hindu Temple vandalised again | Can US still preach the world? "Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity. I can also tell you that officers are currently investigating this via evidence collection," said the captain, while speaking to the reporters in a press conference.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had at the time reacted to the incident, saying that the consulate had complained about the matter. "I have seen the news. As you know, we are concerned about this. Extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get space. Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (US) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired."