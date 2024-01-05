Another Tesla recall: EV maker to recall million plus cars in China over software problem

Elon Musk-led Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles in China, the country's market regulator said on Friday (January 5). The recall has been initiated just days after the US electric carmaker was surpassed in sales by its Chinese competitor BYD.

The reacall has been sparked by problems with Tesla's assisted driving functions and door-locking systems. The issue will be addressed by over-the-air (OTA) updates to the car software.

"Starting from now, a total of 1,610,105 imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and domestic Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles with production dates between August 26, 2014 and December 20, 2023 will be recalled," the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in an online statement.

"For vehicles within the scope of this recall, when the automatic assisted steering function is turned on, the driver may misuse the level two combined assisted driving function, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing a safety hazard," said the SAMR.

China is an important market for Tesla which sells as well as manufactures large number of its cars. Tesla's manufacturing plant is located in Shanghai.

Watch | Mega-Cap giants Meta, Nvidia, & Tesla smash records in 2023 × The latest recall also includes 7,538 imported Tesla models made between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023 after it was found that there was "a problem with the door unlock logic controls".

This is not Tesla's first recall in China. In the year 2022, it recalled more than 100,000 cars because of a defect in rear motor inverter.

Last month, Tesla also recalled more than two million cars in the US and Canada over risks found associated with its autopilot feature.

China, the biggest pollter in the world, has been supporting electric car sales and even those of htbrid vehicles. The government has offered many subsidies with an aim to have majority of cars in the country running on clean energy by the year 2035

(With inputs from agencies)