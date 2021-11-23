Top 10 world news: India to discuss crypto, US warship in Taiwan Straits, more

In a significant development, Narendra Modi-led Government of India has listed a cryptocurrency bill for upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. The bill reportedly seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies with certain exceptions in India. In other news, a US warship passed through sensitive waterway of Taiwan Straits. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Cryptocurrency Bill listed for upcoming winter session of India's Parliament



The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to take place on November 29.

Chinese Army conducts live-fire drills with high-altitude weapons near India's border



A report had claimed China had moved its H-6K bomber along India's border. The bomber was reportedly posted at Kashgar near Xinjiang which belongs to PLA's Western Theatre Command.

US Navy warship passes through tense Taiwan Strait



A US warship has sailed through already sensitive Taiwan Strait again. The development is highly likely to attract sharp reaction from China, who believes Washington is trying to stir tensions in the region. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through international waters, the US Navy said.

Conservative MPs question UK PM Johnson’s ‘competence’ after ‘rambling’ speech



During that speech, it was said that Johnson imitated the sound of an accelerating car with sounds like “arum arum aaaaaaaaag”. He also compared himself to Moses over his plan to help businesses invest in tackling climate change.

'Ludicrous and nonsensical': Vir Chakra for IAF's Abhinandan Varthaman riles Pakistan



Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison was involved in a dogfight with a Pakistani F-16, a day after Indian jets blew up JeM terror camps at Balakot on February 26, 2019.

Four black men wrongly convicted in 70-year-old rape case get exonerated



The 'crime' committed by them occurred in 1949 when these men were accused of sexually assaulting a white woman.

Now, Chinese cyber regulators to monitor celebrity information



Reports say fan groups will also be regulated as they would be managed by celebrity agents. The move is reportedly aimed at tackling 'fandom'.

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex tests positive for COVID-19



Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This comes as the leader returned from a visit to neighbouring Belgium. For the next 10 days, the French prime minister will carry out activities in isolation. One of the Castex's daughters has also tested positive

Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies



Israel has sharpened rhetoric against Iran just when resupmtion of talks to revive Iran nuclear deal is around the corner.

Donald Trump honoured with black belt in taekwondo despite not playing the sport



He was given the honourary ninth dan certificate, the highest level in the martial arts by Kukkiwon, the headquarters of the World Taekwondo Academy, at Trump’s home in Florida.



