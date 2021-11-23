'Ludicrous and nonsensical': Vir Chakra for IAF's Abhinandan Varthaman riles Pakistan

As Indian Air Force(IAF) Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was honoured with the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 in February 2019 after India's Balakot strikes, Pakistan once again claimed that it was "baseless".

Pakistan's foreign office released a statement saying it "categorically rejects the entirely baseless Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down by an Indian pilot".

Pakistan's foreign office went on to add that India was "propagating a lie". "Granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry is contrary to every norm of military conduct," it said.

Also Read: IAF's Abhinandan Varthaman who shot down Pak F-16 honoured with Vir Chakra

"By giving such award, also as an afterthought, India has only made a mockery of itself," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

"India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical," the statement claimed.

Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison was involved in a dogfight with a Pakistani F-16, a day after Indian jets blew up Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps at Balakot on February 26, 2019. Pakistan had sent its fighter jets towards India in retaliation which was intercepted by IAF planes.

Varthaman shot down the US-built F-16 and his MiG-21 was shot down as he ejected and landed in POK.

Pakistan's foreign office while describing the incident said: "Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on the day. It is obvious that India's farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community."

During the ceremony at the Rashtrapathi Bhawan, Varthaman was applauded for being "brave and dignified" while in captivity. The Indian Air Force ace had spent three days in Pakistan and was released later as he crossed the Wagah border into India.

(With inputs from Agencies)