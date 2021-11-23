Conservative MPs question UK PM Johnson’s ‘competence’ after ‘rambling’ speech

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly losing the confidence of his party members over his ‘rambling’ speech to the top industry leaders.

According to the Guardian, the Conservative party members are questioning his competence in running the government and are dismayed over his address at the business summit, where he—instead of discussing key policy issues—allocated a majority of address discussing his trip to the Peppa Pig World— an amusement park dedicated to the British preschool animated television series.

Apart from that, the Tory Party members are also reportedly unhappy over his key policy decisions such as social care proposals, decision to scale back rail improvements for the north and frustration over the government’s failure to keep its promises on small boats crossing the Channel.

A source from the prime ministers’ office at the Downing Street told the BBC that there was “a lot of concern inside the building about the PM … it’s just not working”, adding that the “cabinet needs to wake up and demand serious changes otherwise it’ll keep getting worse”.

Similarly, a former cabinet minister told the Guardian that there was “an accumulation of things building up, really relating to his competence and that is beginning to look very shaky” after a “pretty bad bloody fortnight”.

The backlash against Johnson comes after his address to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) where was accused of lacking seriousness and professionalism.

During that speech, it was said that Johnson imitated the sound of an accelerating car with sounds like “arum arum aaaaaaaaag”.

He also compared himself to Moses while discussing his plans to help businesses invest in tackling climate change.

“I said to my officials the new 10 commandments were that ‘Thou shalt develop industries like offshore wind, hydrogen, nuclear power and carbon capture,” the prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)