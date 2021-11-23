'Real lesson for me going to Peppa Pig World': Twitter in splits over Johnson's bizarre speech

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by opposition leaders as he made a "shambolic" speech while addressing the Confederation of British Industry.

In a bizarre turn of events, the British prime minister made car noises as he spoke about electric cars while appearing to have lost his speech papers as he apologised to the audience with “forgive me, forgive me”.

It however did not end there, Johnson reportedly told business leaders, “Hands up if anybody has been to Peppa Pig World” as the crowd was left stunned. The British prime minister went on to add: “Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place.”

Johnson carried on in his awkward ways saying: "The real lesson for me going to Peppa Pig World was about the power of UK creativity."

He went on to add: "Who would have believed a pig who looks like… a Picasso like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries and theme parks both in America and China, as well as in the New Forest and be a business worth at least £ 6 billion to this country and counting."

He called the Peppa Pig "pure genius" while joking that no government in the world including British civil servants could have come with it.

Twitter went berserk over the British prime minister's speech as #PeppaPig began to trend.

In a 20 minute keynote speech to business leaders Boris Johnson has:



- compared himself to Moses

- pretended to be an accelerating car

- referred to himself in the third-person

- lost his place

- admitted he spent y'day at Peppa Pig World#CBI — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 22, 2021 ×

Boris Johnson haranguing business leaders in South Shields to know why they haven't been to Peppa Pig World in Hampshire is like some kind of fever dream pic.twitter.com/TfGVzWiQwD — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) November 22, 2021 ×

Christmas game challenge: extemporise for 2 minutes on the societal, political and philosophical inferences that you can draw from.... Peppa Pig Worldpic.twitter.com/FjJ8TqOGo2 — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) November 22, 2021 ×

Reports claimed Johnson's own party members were not impressed with the prime minister's performance.