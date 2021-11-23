Now, Chinese cyber regulators to monitor celebrity information

Reports claim Chinese authorities have decided to control online information connected to celebrities as the Xi regime continues to crack down on the free flow of information on the internet.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has reportedly set rules for celebrities including on how they should advertise.

The regular reportedly hit out against “abnormal aesthetics” and the "supremacy" of the internet to clamp down on the online lives of Chinese celebrities.

Reports say fan groups will also be regulated as they would be managed by celebrity agents. The move is reportedly aimed at tackling "fandom".

Last week the CAA had moved to address "chaotic dissemination" of news by updating the list of internet news providers whose content can be reprinted.

Chinese regulator Xie Dengke while citing President Xi's earlier speech had said the media should relay "positive energy" while highlighting data-security issues. The CAC had earlier attacked the country's bloggers for allegedly spreading negative news content on the economy.

CAC chief Zhuang Rongwen had said that good cyberspace habits should be developed among young users while stating that efforts were being made to build a "civilised" internet.

China has cracked down heavily on domestic internet providers including e-commerce giant Alibaba and Tencent. Regulators had earlier decided to regulate gaming among minors with Chinese digital firms increasingly facing the wrath of internet authorities.

