France's Prime Minister Jean Castex tests positive for COVID-19   

Just as France is witnessing a spike in the number of infections in the whole country, Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This comes as the leader returned from a visit to neighbouring Belgium, as per his office.

For the next 10 days, the French prime minister will carry out activities in isolation, his office said.

Also Read: Vaccine fully effective among children after 4 months: Pfizer

At the prime minister's headquarters, the officials did not elaborate on whether Castex has any symptoms.

One of the Castex's daughters has also tested positive on Monday.

Castex had just met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels. The French PM took two tests and both were positive, his office said.

Also Read: Russian President Putin gets booster shot, revaccinated with Sputnik Light

According to the De Croo's office, he will be get tested on Tuesday. Till the results come in, de Croo will self-isolate, the Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said.

Although 75% of population in France is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in some weeks. Hospitalisations and deaths linked to the coronavirus are also rising in the nation.

Last December, French President Emmanuel Macron had also contracted COVID-19, and other government ministers have also had the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)