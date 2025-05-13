Published: May 13, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 17:06 IST

India on Tuesday (May 13) declared a Pakistani diplomat posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 13) bashed Iran, calling it the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, accusing it of causing unthinkable suffering to the Middle Eastern nations.

India has indirectly rejected US President Donald Trump’s statement that the United States brokered the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

During his address at the Adampur Air Base, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces and targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A 50-year-old woman, based in Punjab's Ferozepur, succumbed to burn injuries in a Pakistani drone attack as the tensions between the two nations escalated. It was the first such recorded civil casualty outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday (May 13) said that India’s defence budget has increased by 2.6 times over 12 years, from Rs 2.53 lakh crore ($29.6 billion) in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore ($79.8 billion) in 2025-26.

As there has been a social media buzz on India attacking nuclear facilities in Pakistan, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday (May 13) said that the military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain.

US President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his first official overseas trip of his second term and was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump joining peace talks with Russia in Turkey might give Vladimir Putin an ‘impetus’ to attend.

When Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray revealed their unexpected coaching partnership in December 2024, days before the Australian Open, tennis lovers were divided—some curious, others undecided and in some serious doubt.