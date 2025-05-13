Published: May 13, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 14:08 IST

Story highlights Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) addressed the nation after interacting with Indian armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab. India news

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday (May 13) said that India’s defence budget has increased by 2.6 times over 12 years, from Rs 2.53 lakh crore ($29.6 billion) in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore ($79.8 billion) in 2025-26.

In a post on X, the ministry said that the country’s defence spending reflects the steadfast commitment to enhance national security, modernising its armed forces, and bolstering military infrastructure.

“The defence budget increased from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore in 2025-26. Strategic reforms, private sector participation, and innovation have boosted indigenous manufacturing, making India a self-reliant, globally trusted defence exporter while strengthening national security and economic growth,” the ministry said in an X post.

The defence budget increased from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6.81 lakh crore in 2025-26. Strategic reforms, private sector participation, and innovation have boosted indigenous manufacturing, making India a self-reliant, globally trusted defence exporter while…

PM Modi said, “I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated.”

“In 20-25 minutes, the Air Force struck locations deep inside Pakistan. This can only be done by a professional force loaded with modern technology. The enemy did not realise when missiles pierced deep into enemy’s heart,” the prime minister said.

“Pakistan’s drone, their UAVs, aircraft and missiles, all of those failed before our capable air defence. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job,” PM Modi added.

Earlier on Sunday (May 11), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. The inauguration of the BrahMos integration and testing facility will help in further strengthening India’s defence capabilities. He noted that the facility was inaugurated on National Technology Day.

Watch | Operation Sindoor: No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists: PM Modi



This day holds significance in Indian history, as on this day in 1998 India demonstrated its strength to the world by conducting nuclear tests in Pokhran under the leadership of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.