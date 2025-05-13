During his address at the Adampur Air Base, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces and targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Operation Sindoor is not a normal military operation. It is the confluence of India's policy, intention and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh ji," PM Modi said.

"When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was removed, we entered the houses of the terrorists and crushed them," he added.

India is the land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh; our enemies forgot they have challenged India's armed forces: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/pVDAwvXcRz — WION (@WIONews) May 13, 2025

PM Modi gives stern warning to terrorists

PM Modi also gave a stern warning to terrorists, saying that if another terror attack occurs now, India will give a solid reply. He gave examples of previous surgical strike, air strike, and now Operation Sindoor, adding that this will be India's new normal in response to cross-border terrorism.

"India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply - a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal. Like I said yesterday, India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting government and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world too is going ahead by understanding India's new form, its new system," the prime minister said.