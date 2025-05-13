Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) interacted with brave air warriors and soldiers at the Adampur Airbase.

During his address, he said, "When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you..."