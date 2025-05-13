A day after his address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) paid visit to the Adampur air base in Punjab and had a talk with the Indian Army soldiers.

Advertisment

The Indian Air Force officials also briefed the Prime Minister on the situation. Addressing from Adampur Airbase, PM Narendra Modi said, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated."

Also Read: India launches e-passports with embedded chips in 13 cities | Details inside

'To every air warrior of Indian Air Force, you have done a really fantastic job'

Advertisment

"In 20-25 minutes, the Air Force struck locations deep inside Pakistan. This can only be done by a professional force loaded with modern technology. The enemy did not realise when missiles pierced deep into enemy’s heart," the PM said.

"Pakistan's drone, their UAVs, aircraft and missiles, all of those failed before our capable air defence. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job," PM Modi added.

Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur. pic.twitter.com/G9NmoAZvTR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025

Advertisment

"Every moment of OperationSindoor bears testimony to the capability of Indian armed forces. During this, the coordination of our armed forces was genuinely fantastic. Be it Army, Navy or Air Force - their coordination was amazing. Navy showed its dominance over the sea, Army strengthened the border and the Indian Air Force attacked as well as defended. BSF and other Forces displayed fantastic capabilities. Integrated air and land combat system did amazing job. This is jointness. This has become a strong identity of the capability of Indian armed forces."

"The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying. There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace."

"You attacked them from the front and killed them. You destroyed all the big bases of terrorism. 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. More than 100 terrorists died...," PM Modi said, praising Indian Armed Forces.

PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at the Adampur Air Base, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.