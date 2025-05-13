India has launched an e-passport to improve identification and security. The newly launched passports are integrated with advanced electronic passport technology.

The implementation of the e-passport project has started as part of a pilot initiative along with the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0. The programme went live on April 1, 2024.

E-Passports in 13 cities

The e-passports are now being distributed in the cities of Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ranchi, and Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that this is only the first phase of the nationwide launch. It is expected to be rolled out to all Passport Seva Kendras throughout India by mid-2025.

The features

The newly launched e-passports have an antenna and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip. This feature makes the passport easily distinguishable from usual passports. It also has a gold-colored symbol that is printed below the front cover.

The solid infrastructure for teh e-passport is faciltated by the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). It ecures private information, and authenticates the correctness and authenticity of the biometric and personal data saved on the chip.