From Arjun Tendulkar to Deepak Chahar, 5 players Mumbai Indians might release IPL 2025

1. Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar hasn’t played a single match in IPL 2025 and featured just once in 2024 and four times in 2023 for the Mumbai Indians. He has an economy of over 9, and MI might release him due to a lack of impact and many bowling options available in the tank.
2. Shrijith Krishnan
Shrijith Krishnan, a batter from Karnataka, boasts a strike rate of over 146 in 17 domestic T20 games but hasn’t played a single match for the Mumbai Indians. He might be released due to MI’s already packed and strong batting lineup.
3. Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner has played nine matches for MI in 2025, but he has picked just four wickets and gone for over 8 runs in an over. Given MI’s strong spin depth, they could look to release him.
4. Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Afghan spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, made a return to IPL after playing last in the 2021 season, but he featured in only one game for Mumbai Indians, conceding 28 runs in 2 overs. MI might move on from him, considering their spin department options.
5. Deepak Chahar
Mumbai Indians frontline pacer, Deepak Chahar, has scalped 10 wickets in 12 matches but has an economy of over 9 and is only effective when the ball swings. MI may look elsewhere for a more consistent pace option.