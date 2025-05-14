Published: May 14, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:15 IST

As there has been a social media buzz on India attacking nuclear facilities in Pakistan , India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday (May 13) said that the military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain.

When asked about the "social media buzz as well as international media reporting about nuclear leakage in Pakistan", India replied that it is for Pakistan to answer.

"The military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain. This is also made clear in the defence briefing yesterday. India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Further, he added, "We saw some social media posts about Egyptian, American aircrafts etc, but those questions are for them to answer, not for us."

"During the defence briefing, India made it clear about what was our targets," he continued.

Moreover, in the latest statement made by the Pakistan Foreign Office, the MEA Spokesperson said that a nation that has nurtured terrorism on an industrial scale should think that it can escape the consequences is fooling itself.

"We have seen the statement made by the Pakistani side. The terrorist infrastructure sites that India destroyed were responsible not only for the deaths of Indians but for many other innocents around the world. There is now a new normal. The sooner Pakistan gets it, the better it is," he stressed.

The MEA spokesperson said that you have to compare the sites attacked in India and in Pakistan to get a clear answer.

Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's interview with foreign media, Jaiswal said that India's position remained the same. "Pakistan's position changed on May 10 morning after its airbases were effectively put out of action."

"All you have to do is to look at who called who to negotiate the terms of the cessation of firing. You all know that satellite pictures are available commercially. I urge you to look at the sites which Pakistan claims to have attacked in India. Contrast it with these sites and places that we successfully targeted and destroyed. That will give you a clear answer. Claiming victory is an old habit...," he added.