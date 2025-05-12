India's senior military officers addressed a special briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday (May 12), and gave a quirky answer to a question related to Pakistan's nuclear base in Kirana Hills, the topic which created a buzz on social media in the past days.

During the briefing, one of the reporters asked, "Social media and Twitter is abuzz with the fact that we hit a site called Kirana Hills which is supposed to be a nuclear storage facility...Is there a confirmation that we hit Kirana Hills?"

To this, Air Marshal AK Bharti gave a quirky reply, saying that he didn't know that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. He further rejected the buzz of hitting Kirana Hills.

"Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it," Director General of India's Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti said.

He added, "We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday."

Kirana Hills is believed to be a storage facility for nuclear warheads. It is also known to be a reservation of Pakistan's Ministry of Defence.

In the past few days, news of the Indian Armed Forces hitting Kirana Hills made rounds on social media. Some handles shared images, videos, and maps claimed a blast at the Kirana Hills in Sargodha district of Punjab province in PoK.

The comments were made during a joint press briefing where military officials including Lt Gen Rajeev Ghai from the Army, Vice Admiral A N Pramod from the Navy, were present.

The officers shared details of the Indian Armed Force's "Operation Sindoor".

Air Marshal Bharti further clarified that the Indian Armed Forces' actions targeted terrorists and their support networks exclusively, not Pakistan's military forces.

They even presented video evidence showing the impact of their strikes on Pakistani installations.

