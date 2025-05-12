As India-Pakistan tensions escalated, India launched Operation Sindoor, following which multiple airports across northern and western India were closed due to security concerns. On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced that the 32 airports that were closed have reopened now.

The announcement comes two days after the ceasefire was announced between the two nations. Pakistan, since the India strike, has continued to violate the ceasefire and also resorted to drone attacks in multiple Indian cities.

"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for the temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

WATCH | Breaking | India-Pakistan tensions: Indian airspace fully open, 32 airports reopen after closure

In light of evolving circumstances and dynamic airspace conditions, commercial flight operations were temporarily suspended at 32 Airports until 05:29 hrs of May, 15th 2025. It is pleased to inform that these Airports are now fully operational for #CivilAircraft movements with… pic.twitter.com/KmkTEBN0D0 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 12, 2025

List of Airports reopened :

Adhampur Ambala Amritsar Awantipur Bathinda Bhuj Bikaner Chandigarh Halwara Hindon Jaisalmer Jodhpur Jammu Jamnagar Kandla Kangra (Gaggal) Keshod Kishangarh Kullu Manali (Bhuntar) Leh Ludhiana Mundra Naliya Pathankot Patiala Porbandar Rajkot (Hirasar) Sarsawa Shimla Srinagar Thoise Uttarlai

This came a day after the Indian Armed Forces attacked nine specific sites linked to terrorism under Operation Sindoor.

On May 9, a drone attack on Srinagar airport was reported and countermeasures were activated. News agency PTI quoting officials confirmed that these attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base were thwarted.

The closure of these airports resulted in cancellation of over 500 flights, with many carriers offering passengers the option of complete refunds or flight rescheduling.

Moreover, passengers are advised to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for updates.

