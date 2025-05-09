Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a drone attack on Srinagar airport was reported on Friday (May 9) and countermeasures were activated. News agency PTI quoting officials confirmed that these attacks on Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base were thwarted. It is to be noted that civil flights at Srinagar Airport have been suspended since May 7. Pakistani drones were also sighted in several areas including Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. It comes a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations.

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near Srinagar airport pic.twitter.com/TvnhRBJNAs — WION (@WIONews) May 9, 2025

As many as six to eight drones were also destroyed by Indian air defence over Awantipur, Srinagar and Baramullah. Intermittent sounds of blasts were heard in Jammu. Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah urged people to maintain calm and stay off the streets.

It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 from 1.05 AM to 1.30 AM. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

The Indian Defence Ministry in a press release said on May 8 that India is committed to non-escalation but won't shy away from providing a suitable response to Pakistan. As per the press release, on the night of 07-08 May 2025, "Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India." Using drones and missiles, Pakistani forces targeted several civilian areas in the region, including the cities of Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj and India responded.

