Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi Airport and Mumbai Airport on Sunday (May 11) issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers, cautioning of possible delays due to heightened security measures. This comes after Pakistan violated a ceasefire just hours after a bilateral understanding was reached.

Despite the agreement, tensions continue to rise, prompting increased caution in Indian airspace. As a result, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in coordination with other aviation authorities, has temporarily suspended civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. This restriction is being enforced through a series of NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), which will remain in effect from May 9 to May 14, 2025, corresponding to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025.

List of affected airports:

Adampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarasawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

Advisory from Delhi & Mumbai Airport

A fresh advisory from Delhi Airport, issued on Sunday, confirms that its operations remain unaffected as of now. However, it cautions travelers about potential disruptions due to changing airspace dynamics and new directives issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Delhi Airport post:

Passengers are advised to:

Arrive early at the airport to accommodate longer security screening times.

Stay updated through official airline communication and the Delhi Airport website.

Follow all check-in and baggage regulations.

Cooperate with airline and security personnel.

Advisory from Mumbai Airport:

Passengers travelling through #MumbaiAirport are encouraged to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and seamless journey.



Security protocols: The BCAS has mandated additional security procedures at all airports across India. These include:

A secondary ladder point security check (LPSC) or pre-boarding screening for all passengers.

Deployment of air marshals based on passenger volume and traffic flow at various airports.

Authorities strongly urge passengers to avoid sharing or acting on unverified information and to rely only on official updates.