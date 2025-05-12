The Indian military, on Monday (May 12), in a press conference, showed the pictures of the debris of the missiles and drones used by Pakistan in its attack on India.

The threats countered and neutralised by the Indian defence forces included Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles reportedly missed targets, countered effectively, long-range rockets, loiter munitions, and Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones.

While addressing the press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said that the Indian forces ensured minimum damage to both civilian and military infrastructures in spite of Pakistan's unrelenting forces.

"This brings me to the point of how the Indian Forces brought minimum damage to both civilian and military infrastructures in spite of Pakistan's unrelenting forces... The majority populace has a lot to say about the layered and intricate air defence system put in place by the Indian Armed Forces, which includes assets of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force... This robust AD system comprises a large variety of multilayer AD sensors and weapon systems... Numerous waves of drones and UAVS deployed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAV systems and the well-trained Indian personnel," he noted.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Indian military shows the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India.



The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown pic.twitter.com/kWIaIqnfkQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

"Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel," he added.

India Shows Wreckage of Chinese-Origin Missile, Turkish Drones Used in Pakistan's Attack Photograph: (ANI)

'Whatever loss they suffered, it was their own responsibility'

Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the Indian armed forces' fight was against terrorism and their support networks, and not against Pakistan.

He then said that the Pakistan army chose to intervene and made it a fight of their own, thus, the losses that occurred during the border tensions on their side were solely their responsibility.

"We had a detailed brief on the successful joint operations to destroy the terror operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan itself... We reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistani military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and back the terrorists, which compelled us to respond, and whatever loss they suffered, it was their own responsibility," he stated.