Top 10 world news: India-Central Asia summit, China accused of punishing Lithuania, and more

European Union accuses China of economically punishing Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan

The European Union on Thursday accused China of economically punishing Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan.

Watch | ‘Central Asia is central to India's vision of a stable neighborhood': PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine for adults

Moderna Inc has announced that it has started clinical trials of a booster dose of a vaccine that is specifically designed to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

6 Japanese youth sue Fukushima nuclear plant operator over cancer claims

Six Japanese youth sued the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant alleging that they developed thyroid cancer after being exposed to the radiation following the plant’s meltdown in 2011.

North Korea's Kim takes toilet with him even abroad, and anyone using it will be killed. But why?

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un had a personal toilet that followed him around the world when he travelled, according to a former North Korean Guard Command employee who spoke to the Washington Post.

Ukrainian soldier shoots down 5 guards, injures 5 at military plant

A Ukrainian soldier shot dead five people and injured another five at a military plant, the country’s interior ministry said Thursday.

Hong Kong to reduce quarantine period for arrivals to 14 days

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that the quarantine period will be reduced to 14 days, starting from February 5.

This man claims to be 'world’s most prolific sperm donor’ with 129 children

A retired teacher named Clive Jones has deemed himself as the "world's most prolific donor" as he has been donating his sperm for the last nine years. Clive claims that he has fathered 129 children.

This is why a US-based school board has banned Pulitzer prize-winning Holocaust novel

Maus, which is a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the holocaust, has been banned by a Tennessee school board in the US.

From humanoid robot to software that drives vehicles autonomously: Here's what Elon Musk is betting on in 2022



Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed the details of what the upcoming line-up of the company is going to look like in 2022.