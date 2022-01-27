Hong Kong to reduce quarantine period for arrivals to 14 days

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that the quarantine period will be reduced to 14 days, starting from February 5. Earlier, residents who were returning from more than 160 countries were asked to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels.

More details are yet to be announced.

While speaking at a news briefing, Lam said, "It is not because of pressure from anybody. It's just because of science...that Omicron has a relatively short incubation period."

She further added that it is still unlikely to satisfy the business community.

Citywide restrictions would be extended until February 17, Lam said. Schools will continue with online classes and not resume face-to-face classes until February 21.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's European Chamber of Commerce in a draft report said that it may not reopen until early 2024 because of its strict Covid policies.

This could further trigger an exodus of foreign firms and staff, jeopardising the city's role as a financial hub, the report stated.

It mentioned that there is a very likely scenario that Hong Kong would not reopen until China rolls out its mRNA vaccine across its 1.4 billion population.



(With inputs from agencies)