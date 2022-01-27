This man claims to be 'world’s most prolific sperm donor’ with 129 children

A retired teacher named Clive Jones has deemed himself as the "world's most prolific donor" as he has been donating his sperm for the last nine years. Clive claims that he has fathered 129 children.

He started donating his sperm when he was 58-year-old. However, he is unable to become an official sperm donor because the banks have an upper donor age limit of 45.

Experts have issued a medical warning regarding his activities citing that all donors and patients should be treated at a licensed UK clinic.

While speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said, "I’m probably the world’s most prolific sperm donor with now being at 138 ‘babies’, well, 129 babies born, nine ongoing pregnancies. I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway."

He further said that he can feel the happiness this brings in as he spoke about a grandmother who messaged him thanking for her granddaughter.

“I do it for free, though sometimes I ask for a bit of petrol. It’s illegal to charge and doesn’t seem right to take money when I have more than them," Clive said.

He further explained how he links up with families on Facebook. “It all started in May, over nine years ago. For some people, having children is very important as it was for me. I read in some newspapers the plight of some people that can’t have children.

Reading the newspaper, it explained how people were using Facebook to make arrangements."

This is when he thought of helping and immediately posted one of the sites. "I wasn’t expecting any response with me saying how old I was, but I had a lady in Derby contacting me within an hour asking me to help that evening," he explained.

Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority has now issued a medical warning.

A spokeswoman for the authority said, “As the regulator of UK fertility treatment and research we don’t have the powers to stop people from making their own arrangements for sperm donation but we do want to help them get the information and advice they need to make the best informed choices, which is why we always encourage both donors and patients to be treated at a licensed UK clinic."

Clive says that he has met around 20 of the babies.

