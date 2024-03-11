Top 10 world news: India announces implementation of CAA; China's parliamentary meeting concludes, & more

The Indian government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act days and notified the rules for it ahead of the general elections. It is now called Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. In other news, the economic and political direction of the world's second-biggest economy was revealed after the gathering of this month's National People's Congress, the annual legislative gathering where China’s rubber-stamp parliament approves policies from the ruling Communist Party. The weeklong annual parliamentary meetings ended on Monday (March 11).

The Indian government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act days and notified the rules for it ahead of the general elections. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier said in a tweet: “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship.”

The economic and political direction of the world's second-biggest economy was revealed after the gathering of this month's National People's Congress, the annual legislative gathering where China’s rubber-stamp parliament approves policies from the ruling Communist Party. The weeklong annual parliamentary meetings ended on Monday (March 11).

India on Monday (March 11) conducted the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, developed by DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday (March 10) said that Donald Trump will not provide funds to Ukraine for its fight against Russia if he gets elected as US president in this year's elections.

Khalid al-Batarfi, the leader of Al-Qaeda's Yemen branch (known as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or AQAP), has died, the terrorist outfit announced on Sunday (Mar 10). According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Monday, Al-Qaeda released a video showing al-Batarfi wrapped in a white funeral shroud and the outfit's black and white flag. He was believed to be in his early 40s.

Former Australia captain and batting great Ian Chappell has come down hard on the England Test skipper Ben Stokes for the strategy lapse in his captaincy during the fourth Test in Ranchi that led to India winning the match and taking the series home. Chappell said Stokes should have read the conditions well, and instead of giving the ball to Joe Root, he should have trusted James Anderson to get some wickets.

Four Nepali nationals who claim they were fraudulently tricked into joining the Russian army as fighters, have pleaded with the Indian government to rescue them. The four men can be seen huddled in a hut in a video circulating on social media. They have also accused the Nepalese government of turning its back on them and “doing nothing” to secure their repatriation.

The Oscars concluded the awards season with a bang on Sunday night (March 10). Starting an hour earlier than most expected, the 96th Academy Awards began high on glam power as celebrities came dressed in their best for the biggest film awards. With music, dance, explosive commentary and some political messaging, the Oscars ceremony was all things we expected.

The crescent Moon, which signals the start of the holy month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, was spotted in India as well as Pakistan, therefore, the first Ramadan will be observed on Tuesday (March 12).