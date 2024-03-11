India: PM Modi praises first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile

India on Monday (March 11) conducted the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, developed by DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X account and wrote, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."