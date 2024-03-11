India-Japan expected to finalise 'UNICORN' deal during Quad summit

The Japanese government is actively exploring the possibility of exporting naval ship communication antennas to India, the Nikkei publication reported. The antennas, known as NORA-50 and nicknamed "UNICORN", were collaboratively developed by a consortium of Japanese companies, including Nippon Electric Company and Yokohama Rubber.

Japanese government insiders cited by Nikkei suggest that the decision on the number of antennas to be sold and the associated contract costs are still under consideration.

What does it mean?

If the deal materialises, it would mark the second instance of Japan exporting defence equipment since the lifting of a ban on such transfers in 2014 during the prime ministerial tenure of Shinzo Abe.

The first such instance of export from Japan occurred last year when radar systems were exported to the Philippines.

The potential antenna deal between the two Quad partners signifies an expansion of Indo-Japanese ties in the security realm in addition to enhanced deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

What is the 'UNICORN' antenna?

The UNICORN antenna, currently deployed on Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force FFM escort vessels, is renowned for its stealth design, housing multiple antennas in a distinctive horn-shaped structure.

Its capabilities include detecting the movement of missiles and drones through the sensing of radio waves across a wide area.

Japanese law prohibits the export of lethal defence equipment. But the UNICORN, due to its categorisation as a communication tool, remains compliant.

The move to export fully assembled defence equipment, as opposed to parts, is a significant step for Japan.

UNICORN deal expected during Quad summit: Report

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), including Japan, Australia, the United States, and India, is expected to hold a summit in India later this year.

Sources cited by Nikkei indicate that plans are underway to finalise the UNICORN deal during a meeting between leaders of Japan and India at the summit.

India is gradually diversifying its sources by engaging in agreements with the US, France, and Israel. As part of this shift, negotiations with Japan involve discussions on potential technology transfers and local production of the communication antennas.