Kate, Princess of Wales, reveals she edited Mother's Day pic; apologises for any confusion it caused

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, issued an apology after a Mother's Day photograph sparked concerns over editing, leading multiple picture agencies to retract the image.

In a statement shared on Kensington Palace's social media, Kate expressed regret, stating, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

The controversy emerged when major picture agencies, including Getty, Associated Press, Reuters, and AFP, removed the first official photo of Kate after surgery, citing potential manipulation. The image, taken by Prince William in Windsor, featured Kate smiling with her three children to mark Mother's Day.

The post's caption read, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C. Picture credit - The Prince of Wales, 2024." Check it out below!

Royal watchers raised concerns about potential editing flaws, with claims about Princess Charlotte's cardigan sleeve not lining up with her hand. Agencies issued a "kill notice" on the image, urging clients to remove it from platforms.

Till the time the palace remained silent, speculation about the photo fuelled online conspiracies surrounding the whereabouts of the often-photographed princess who hadn’t been seen in public since December. The picture is the first to have been released since Kate's planned operation in January, with details of her condition kept private.