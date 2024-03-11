Emma Stone suffers wardrobe malfunction minutes before accepting Oscars award

Emma Stone's triumph at the Oscars 2024 turned into a moment of unexpected drama when her elegant Louis Vuitton gown suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The mishap occurred as Stone ascended the stage to accept her second Academy Award for Best Actress, this time for her role in Poor Things.

Stone, visibly stunned by her win, struggled with her mint green custom gown, which had split open from the back. Despite the mishap, Stone managed the situation with grace, even joking about it during her acceptance speech.

“Oh boy, my dress is broken,” she said to the cameras. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure,” the actress added during her acceptance speech.

Stone later explained to reporters in the pressroom that the mishap seemingly occurred during Ryan Gosling's performance of the best-original-song nominee "I’m Just Ken." She was so captivated by Gosling's performance that she leaned forward to sing into the microphone, inadvertently causing the wardrobe malfunction.

The issue was quickly resolved backstage, with Stone expressing her gratitude for the seamstress who swiftly repaired the dress. In the post-show pressroom, Stone further elaborated on how her dress was fixed, saying, "They sewed me back in, right when I came back, it was wonderful. I genuinely do think I busted it during 'I’m Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind, and I was right there and I was going for it, and things happened."

Despite the hiccup, Stone's win and her handling of the situation were appreciated by her peers. As she left the stage, past Best Actress winners surrounded her, blocking the view of the back of her dress in a display of solidarity.