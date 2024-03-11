Ramadan 2024: Crescent moon sighted in Pakistan

The crescent Moon, which signals the start of the holy month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, was spotted in Pakistan, therefore, the first Ramadan will be observed on Tuesday (March 12) across the country.

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday evening (March 11).

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday (Mar 11) as the first day of Ramadan this year. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Ramadan crescent Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia

Apart from the UAE, the crescent Moon was also seen in Saudi Arabia, which means the month of fasting starts on Monday. Saudi state television reported authorities there saw the crescent moon. Soon after, Gulf Arab nations largely followed the announcement to confirm they as well would start fasting on Monday.

World leaders also shared messages extending wishes to the Muslims across the world celebrating.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X account and wrote, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives." Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024 ×

United States President Joe Biden also shared a post on social media which said, "Tonight – as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world."

The US president also shared his views on Gaza amid the holy month stating, “As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many.” Tonight – as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world. pic.twitter.com/oLC4Rmq0mA — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2024 × Also read: Ramadan begins: Muslims in Times Square hold prayer vigil, show solidarity with Gaza

Ramadan

Observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and gather with family and friends to break the fast in the evening. It is also a month of prayers during which Muslims traditionally converge in large numbers at mosques, especially at night.

"Ramadan is a month of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion, during which Muslims spend extra time reading the Qur’an and performing special prayers. Those unable to fast, such as pregnant or nursing women, the sick, or elderly people & children, are exempt from fasting," the Islamic Networks Group (ING)'s website states.

"Muslims fast from pre-dawn to sunset, a fast of between 11-16 hours depending on the time of year for a period of 29-30 days. Ramadan entails forgoing food and drink, and if married, abstaining from sex during sunlit hours. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to train themselves both physically and spiritually by avoiding any negative acts such as gossiping, backbiting, lying, or arguing," it adds.