IND v ENG: Strategy lapse led to series loss – Ian Chappell comes down hard on Ben Stokes

Former Australia captain and batting great Ian Chappell has come down on the England Test skipper Ben Stokes for the strategy lapse in his captaincy during the fourth Test in Ranchi that led to India winning the match and taking the series home. Chappell said Stokes should have read the conditions well, and instead of giving the ball to Joe Root, he should have trusted James Anderson to get some wickets.

When India seemed to get going in their chase of over 190 on day three in Ranchi, Stokes brought Root early into the attack, which led to the Indian batters taking advantage of the situation and piling up quick runs on the board.

Although England fought back on day four, picking five wickets, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel ensured India crossed the winning line with five wickets remaining.

Losing that game meant England conceded the series (1-3), eventually losing the five-match series 1-4 to India.

“On the third evening, Stokes desperately needed to start India's chase with his best two bowlers and try to claim at least one wicket. Incredibly, he gave the ball to a part-timer, Joe Root, and ignored the experienced, probing bowling of Jimmy Anderson,” Chappell said of Stokes' captaincy during India Tests.

Chappell also noted that by allowing Indian batters to change strike quickly during that period, Stokes let them release the pressure.

"The second innings should have been a time to force the Indian batters into taking a risk, but by allowing easy singles, Stokes gave his opponents the upper hand,” Chappell said.

England to reflect on series loss

Coach Brendon McCullum and Captain Ben Stokes have assured to have some uncomfortable conversations with everyone to ensure England are learning from the mistakes and not repeating when their home summer gets underway after the T20 World Cup in June in the Caribbean and the USA.

Speaking after the loss in the fifth and the final Test in Dharamsala, McCullum said India exposed the loopholes in England’s Bazball approach that took the cricketing world by storm since he and Stokes took over the leadership roles.