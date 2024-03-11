'Pant might play T20 World Cup if he...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major hint

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed that star batter Rishabh Pant could play in the T20 World Cup, scheduled later this year if he can don the wicketkeeping gloves once again.

Pant is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month, after being involved in a horrific car crash in December 2022.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon," Shah told news agency PTI.

"If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL."

The car crash had caused significant physical damage to Pant who was forced to step back from the game. According to reports, the Indian dasher suffered a severe right knee injury that required ligament reconstruction surgery. He also had a fractured wrist and ankle that took significant physiotherapy to heal.

Ponting updates on Pant's comeback

While Shah hinted at Pant's comeback to the national team, his franchise Delhi Capital's head coach Ricky Ponting provided encouraging signs about Pant's participation in the marquee tournament.

“It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role,” Ponting said.

“If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there,” he added.

Ponting updated that Pant has played some practice games and has shown improved fitness throughout the games.

“He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us. I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far."

Prior to the accident, Pant had become a mainstay for the Indian team in nearly all three formats while holding the Delhi franchise together with his scintillating performances.