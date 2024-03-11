IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting offers clarity on Rishabh Pant's role in upcoming season

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals head coach has opined on Rishabh Pant coming back to the side as captain and said he'll slot straight in the role if he's fit enough. Ponting made the comments on ICC Review podcast ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season which starts Mach 22. Notably, Delhi had a horrible 2023 season, finishing at ninth place in 10-team event with only five wins and nine losses in 14 games.

“It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role,” Ponting said.

“If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role, then we've got some decisions to make there,” he added.

Ponting updated that Pant has played some practice games and has shown improved fitness throughout the games.

“He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us. I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far.

“We've obviously had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through, we can't even begin to describe what he's been through the last 12 or 14 months,” added Ponting.