AUS vs NZ: Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh help Australia whitewash New Zealand after tense win in second Test

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and underfire wicketkeeper Alex Carey took Australia home in second Test on Monday (March 11) in a tense chase by three wickets. Carey scored 98 not out while March scored 80 as they duo's 140-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help Australia achieve the 279-run target. With the win, Australia clinched the two-match series 2-0, having won the first Test by 172 runs.

Starting the day from the overnight score of 77/4, Aussies were rocked early as Kiwi pacer Ben Sears sent back Travis Head on a team score of 80. Marsh and Carey then took the game forward and by the time Marsh was done, Australia needed 59 runs more to win. A wicket on the next ball of Marsh's wicket, however, gave New Zealand an opening but Carey added 59 not out with skipper Pat Cummins (32 not out) to take his team home.

Carey, who was named Player of the Match for his 98 and 10 catches, said after the match: "It was a great series and this game ebbed and flowed. Backs against the wall this morning...so nice to chase those runs down. The ball was nipping around, though Mitch Marsh's intent was outstanding. Got us going. The messaging was, let's play our way. Thought Mitch's innings was brilliant."

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, however, acknowledged that it was a tense chase but noted that his side is experienced now with some success as well.