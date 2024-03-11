'Donald Trump won't give funds to Ukraine if elected,' says Hungarian PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday (March 10) said that Donald Trump will not provide funds to Ukraine for its fight against Russia if he gets elected as US president in this year's elections.

This he said would further expedite an end to the war between the two sides.

Nationalist premier Orban lent his support to long-time ally Trump's bid to return to the White House after meeting the former US president in Florida late on Friday (March 8).

"He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end," Orban told state television late on Sunday (March 10). "As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet."

"If the Americans do not give money and weapons, and also the Europeans, then this war will be over. And if the Americans do not give money the Europeans are unable to finance this war on their own, and then the war will end."

Orban stated that it was "another matter" how the conflict would come to an end with peace negotiations following a truce and how a secure and stable Europe would be established, however, first and foremost peace must be achieved and "he (Trump) has the means for that."

'We need leaders who can bring peace, Trump is one of them', says Orban

Orban, after meeting with his long-time ally Trump, took to his official X account and wrote, "We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!" President @realDonaldTrump was a president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. We need him back more than ever! Thank you for the invitation, Mr.… pic.twitter.com/4nSqwoYxMV — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 10, 2024 ×

The two, according to a statement from Trump's campaign, discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation." It was a pleasure to visit President @realDonaldTrump today. We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/rbCYvygzNy — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 9, 2024 ×

Orban, who is admired by many American conservatives for his tough immigration policies, family support schemes and vocal stance on national sovereignty, said in a video on his Facebook page that there was peace in the Middle East and also Ukraine during Trump's 2017-2021 presidency.

"Viktor is a Great Leader, respected all over the World," Trump said on Saturday in a post on his Truth Social messaging platform, saying it had been an honour to host Orban.

"Hungary is a Safe Country because of his Strong Immigration Policies, and as long as he is in charge, it always will be!" Trump added.

Orban has refused to provide arms to Kyiv and has maintained close economic ties with Moscow since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in 2022.

He last met Russian President Vladimir Putin in China in October last year despite efforts by the European Union to isolate Moscow.