Top 10 world news: Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar killed; 3 Indians go missing in Iran, and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 28) announced that the Israeli military has killed Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar in an air strike on May 13. Muhammad Sinwar, Hamas Gaza chief and brother of slain former chief Yahya Sinwar, had taken over the group after Yahya's death in October 2024.

Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran, and the Indian government has initiated urgent diplomatic engagement to ensure their safe recovery. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the missing individuals—identified as Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud—had travelled to Iran for business purposes.



Zelensky-Trump-Putin meet? Ukrainian president calls for trilateral meeting to end Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and him, to discuss terms to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Israel hit Sanaa international airport in Yemen AGAIN, last plane used by Houthis destroyed

Israel on Wednesday (May 28) struck Houthi targets including the last remaining plane used by the group at Sanaa International Airport. Israel said that the action was taken after the Yemen-based terrorists launched missiles towards the country on May 27.

Paedophile French surgeon who abused 300 kids in his care sentenced to 20 years in jail

Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, the retired surgeon who admitted to sexually assaulting or raping 299 patients in hospitals in western France between 1989 and 2014 while they were under anaesthesia or were waking up after surgery, has been sentenced to a maximum term of 20 years in jail.

‘Shoot me, bury me here in Ganabhaban,’ thundered defiant Sheikh Hasina before fleeing Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was defiant and unbending, ready to brave the violent students’ protests when senior Armed Forces officers urged her to step down, and shouted at them, “Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban.”



Did Harvard reject Barron Trump? Melania Trump reacts to conspiracy theory amid Trump-Harvard row

Amid US President Donald Trump's standoff with Harvard University, there was a controversy making rounds on social media, with theories claiming that Trump's son Barron Trump was not accepted to the school.

Obstacle for international students in US - Social media vetting | Here's all you need to know about Trump admin's new rule

As US President Donald Trump has been pushing for more strict rules for foreigners coming into the United States, the State Department has now introduced a new obstacle for international students.

Spirit row: Internet labels Deepika Padukone ‘alpha’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘Andhra Tate’ amid casting controversy

Internet calls Deepika Padukone ‘alpha’ for making ‘man child’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga cry amid casting controversy over Vanga's new film Spirit.



French Open: Carlos Alcaraz eases into third round with dominant win over Fabian Marozsan; Ruud exits early

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has eased into the third round of the ongoing French Open 2-025 after a dominant win over Fabian Marozsan of Hungary on Wednesday (May 28).



























