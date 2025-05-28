French Open: Carlos Alcaraz eases into third round with dominant win over Fabian Marozsan; Ruud exits early

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has eased into the third round of the ongoing French Open 2-025 after a dominant win over Fabian Marozsan of Hungary on Wednesday (May 28). Playing in his second round match, the two-time champion got the better of Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 despite dropping the second set and takes another step towards a hat-trick of French Open titles. On the other hand, injured Casper Ruud lost in his second round clash against Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Carlos Alcaraz into third round

Having returned after an injury-laden spell, Alcaraz has been fluent with his display and won the Italian Open earlier in the month. The Spaniard started on the front foot dropping only one game before Marozsan countered with a second set comeback. Marozsan won the second set 6-4 and looked on course for a tough fight.

However, that comeback lasted very briefly as Alcaraz won the next two sets with ease. He dropped a combine of two games, breaking his opponent on six occasions. Alcaraz won a total of eight break points while his serve on just two occasions.

"Second set, he started to play better and he didn't miss a lot so it was a little bit difficult to deal with his game," said Carlos Alcaraz.

"I'm really happy I stayed strong and refreshed myself. In the third set, I started to play better and better which helped me have a really good last two sets."

On the other hand, seventh seed Ruud won the first set against world number 41 Borges but was hampered by a leg injury as he slumped to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 defeat.

"I actually felt it quite early in the first set," said Ruud, revealing his recent struggles with a knee injury. "It's hopefully nothing too serious."