‘Shoot me, bury me here in Ganabhaban,’ thundered defiant Sheikh Hasina before fleeing Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was defiant and unbending, ready to brave the violent students’ protests when senior Armed Forces officers urged her to step down, and shouted at them, “Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban.”

The incident took place on the morning of August 5, 2024, a day that marked the collapse of her government.

Hasina eventually resigned and fled to India hours before protesters entered Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s residence, and vandalised it.

The scene was narrated by chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam during a hearing at the International Crimes Tribunal, according to a report in Prothom Alo, a Bengali-language daily newspaper published from Dhaka.

The chief prosecutor also submitted formal charges concerning crimes against humanity during the student protests in Dhaka’s Chankharpul.

Providing a glimpse into the last hours of Hasina in Bangladesh during the hearing, the chief prosecutor saidParliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had first asked Hasina to step down, but top leaders of the ruling Awami League rejected the proposal.

‘Gang of Four’ stood firm behind Hasina

According to the chief prosecutor, a close circle of loyalists, including Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq, and Salman F Rahman, dubbed the “Gang of Four”, stood firm behind Hasina, asking her not to flinch.

Tajul Islam told the tribunal that a highly “tense and volatile” meeting took place in the night of August 4 at the PM’s residence, which saw heated arguments. The meeting was attended by senior Cabinet members and all the heads of security forces.



The then-defence adviser, Major General (Retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique, suggested that Hasina resign, but she rejected the idea and directed the army chief to stand firm and crush the protests.

The violent protests, which left over 500 dead, had been continuing for over two months against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Siddique then suggested the army shoot at some protesters in an attempt to suppress the protests and went on to propose firing at the crowd from helicopters, the report said, citing the prosecutor.

The next morning, on August 5, military and police officials held another round of meetings with Hasina as the protests went out of control. The police told Hasina that the force was “nearly exhausted” and they were out of arms and ammunition.

The army officials again suggested that Hasina resign. However, a furious Hasina shot back, “Then shoot me and bury me here, in Ganabhaban.”

‘Time running out, protesters approaching Ganabhaban from all sides’



The military officials then held a separate meeting with Hasina and said protesters were approaching Ganabhaban from all sides and time was running out. At that moment, Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, urged her to quit and fell at the feet of Hasina, who still remained unfazed.



As a last resort, the military then contacted Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who lives in the United States. Joy persuaded Hasina to step down and avoid bloodshed.



The Awami League chief wanted to record a speech to be aired on TV but the military officials turned down the request and gave her only 45 minutes to leave as tens of thousands reached the gates of Ganabhaban. Hasina then left for India in a helicopter with her sister.