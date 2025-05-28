As US President Donald Trump has been pushing for more strict rules for foreigners coming into the United States, the State Department has now introduced a new obstacle for international students.

The US State Department, as a part of a broader strategy, will be tightening immigration controls as US State Secretary Marco Rubio ordered the suspension of student visa processing.

Rubio said in an internal cable seen by Reuters that the department plans to issue updated guidance on social media vetting of students.

What is social media vetting?

Social media vetting means conducting a background check to verify someone's internet presence and reputation across their social media handles.

Under the new rule, the US State Department will now scrutinise foreign student applicants on their social media and internet presence.

This will include checking social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and others.

This comes days after the US president sought the records of international students from Harvard University. The Trump administration also imposed some social media screening requirements earlier, but those were majorly to check the returning students.

"The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor (F, M, J) visa applicants, and based on that review, plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants," the Politico cable said. Further, a senior State Department official confirmed the accuracy of the cable.

Moreover, the State Department also announced that the country is thoroughly assessing the necessity of allowing international students and tourists to enter the country.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the step was taken to ensure that those entering the United States do not have any criminal background.

The Trump administration warned that failure to follow the rules will result in deportation.