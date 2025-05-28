Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar killed, announces Israeli PM Netanyahu



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 28) announced that the Israeli military had killed Hamas Gaza chief and brother of slain former chief Muhammad Sinwar.

"We eliminated Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu told a parliament plenary session.

Israeli media reported that Sinwar was targeted in Israeli air strikes in southern Gaza earlier this month.

Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Hamas terror group last year after Israel killed his brother Yahya Sinwar.

WATCH | Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar killed by IDF in Gaza: reports

Earlier this month, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz said that Mohammed Sinwar, a top Hamas commander and younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, was "likely killed" in an airstrike on Gaza last week.

Speaking during a closed-door meeting with parliamentarians, Katz said, “Based on all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed.”

The Israeli military had targeted underground infrastructure beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, believing Hamas was operating there, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that Sinwar's body was found in a tunnel under Khan Younis, along with the bodies of ten of his aides.

Who is Mohammed Sinwar?

Mohammed Sinwar, born in Khan Younis in 1975, followed in his brother’s footsteps and joined Hamas in the late 1980s or early 1990s. He was arrested by Israeli forces in 1991 for suspected militant activity and spent less than a year in jail.

Sinwar stepped up as a key figure in Gaza after Israel reportedly killed his brother, Yahya Sinwar, last October.

Notably, Yahya was the mastermind behind the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel that ignited the ongoing war in Gaza.