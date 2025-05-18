LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 18:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 18:07 IST
Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar killed by IDF in Gaza: reports
Videos May 18, 2025, 18:07 IST

A Saudi channel has claimed that the body of Muhammad Sinwar body was found after being killed by the IDF.

