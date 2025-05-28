Israel hit Sanaa international airport in Yemen AGAIN, last plane used by Houthis destroyed - Video

Israel on Wednesday (May 28) struck Houthi targets including the last remaining plane used by the group at Sanaa International Airport. Israel said that the action was taken after the Yemen-based terrorists launched missiles towards the country on May 27.

Reuters quoted Khaled al-Shaief,, the General Director of Sanaa International Airport, saying that the strike had completely destroyed the last of the civilian planes that Yemenia Airways was operating from the airport. The Houthis are yet to issue a statement on the same.

The airport is the largest in Yemen and came back into service last week after temporary repairs and runway restoration following previous Israeli strikes. Three other Yemenia Airways planes were destroyed in an attack earlier this month.



“This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price,” Israel's defence ministry said in a statement. The IDF also added that the main airport of Sanaa was continuously operated by “the Houthi terrorist regime for terror purposes.”

In a statement on Wednesday (May 28), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that any harm directed at Israel will be met with greater force. "But, as I have said more than once, the Houthis are only the symptom. The main driving force behind them is Iran, which is responsible for the aggression emanating from Yemen," Netanyahu said.