3 Indians go missing in Iran; embassy seeks ‘urgent’ action from Tehran

Three Indian nationals have gone missing in Iran, and the Indian government has initiated urgent diplomatic engagement to ensure their safe recovery. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the missing individuals—identified as Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud—had travelled to Iran for business purposes between December 2024 and early January 2025.

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued an official statement on Wednesday saying, “Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy.”

According to official statements quoted by Economic Times, Yogesh Panchal and Sadeeque arrived in Tehran under Iran’s 15-day visa waiver programme, and intended to facilitate tourism and business exchanges.



Yogesh Panchal had recently established an export firm specialising in dry fruits and apples and was exploring commercial opportunities in Iran. The three men were last known to be residing in Tehran’s Baherestan area, but contact with them was lost shortly after their arrival.



The families of the three missing men have expressed grave concern and fear their possible detention by Iranian security forces.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in close coordination with the MEA, has taken up the matter with Iranian authorities, requesting urgent assistance to trace the missing nationals and guarantee their safety.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Ravanchi during a recent diplomatic engagement in New Delhi.

The MEA is in regular contact with the families and has been providing updates on all efforts to locate the missing individuals.