Zelensky-Trump-Putin meet? Ukrainian president calls for trilateral meeting to end Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and him, to discuss terms to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Almost a month after Putin did not show up at the Turkey talks, Zelensky said that he is open to "any format" of talks to push peace talks.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered the third year, as the two sides continue to attack each other territories while shifting blame on one another.

"We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. The American side knows this, and the Russian side knows this. We are ready for the 'Trump, Putin, and me' format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelensky format, and then the three of us," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Putin said he was ready to meet Zelensky. However, when the Ukrainian president invited him to meet in Istanbul, Turkey, the Russian president did not come. Instead, lower-level peace talks were held between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on May 16.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't care. I am ready for any format," Zelensky added.

He further said that several venues are being considered for future talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US, particularly Istanbul, Switzerland, and the Vatican.

"The Turkish side knows that we are discussing several sites. And that we have done preparatory work on the Vatican and Switzerland," Zelensky said, adding that the idea of holding talks in the Vatican "was supported by everyone except Russia, as can be seen in the media."

The Ukrainian president said that Turkey is "the most realistic option" for next round of negotiations. While, Russia is pushing for Belarus, to hold next meeting, but Kyiv didn't accept, Zelensky said.

Meanwhile today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will soon announce the next round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in the near future.

The neutral status of Ukraine remains one of Russia's key demands in the peace negotiations, Lavrov added.

