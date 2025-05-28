Russia to announce next talks with Ukraine soon, says foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia will soon announce the next round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (May 28).

The neutral status of Ukraine remains one of Russia's key demands in the peace negotiations, Lavrov added.



Commenting on reports that the Vatican might host the talks, Lavrov said it would be “uncomfortable” for the Holy See to do so, as both Russia and Ukraine are Orthodox countries.

“Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations. It’s rather unseemly, I would say, for Orthodox nations to discuss the elimination of root causes on a Catholic platform. I believe it would not be particularly comfortable for the Vatican either,” he said.

'Germany Army buildup plan very worrying'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday (May 28) labeled German proposals to develop the 'strongest' army in Europe as 'very worrying' by bringing up the world wars of the 20th century.

Germany has since World War II been hesitant to develop its military, and NATO allies have largely depended on the United States for security.

Berlin is Kyiv's strongest supporter as it resists Moscow's all-out offensive for over three years.

Numerous people were reminded immediately of the times of the last century, when Germany was twice the dominant military power and how much havoc this caused, Lavrov said at a Moscow security conference, where the US embassy delegation took part for the first time since Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Merz promised to "make all financial resources available" for Europe's economic giant's under-funded defense forces.

Berlin has recently deployed a 5,000-strong armored brigade in Lithuania, the first permanent deployment of German soldiers outside the country since WWII in response to Russia's all-out attack on Ukraine in 2022.