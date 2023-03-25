Top 10 world news: Germany, EU strike deal on fossil fuel cars, 23 killed in Mississippi after tornado & more

The European Union and Germany, on Saturday (March 25), struck a deal which would decide the future use of combustion engines, said officials. In line with the agreement, a planned phaseout on the sale of cars using fossil fuels will take place by 2035. In other news, at least 23 people have been killed after a powerful tornado hit parts of the United States’ Mississippi, late Friday (March 24), said the Governor of Mississippi.

The European Union and Germany, on Saturday (March 25), struck a deal which would decide the future use of combustion engines, said officials. In line with the agreement, a planned phaseout on the sale of cars using fossil fuels will take place by 2035.

At least 23 people have been killed after a powerful tornado hit parts of the United States’ Mississippi, late Friday (March 24), said the Governor of Mississippi. The storm has left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), damaging buildings and knocking out power while the severe weather also produced hail the size of golf balls, as per media reports.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday (March 25) that over 5,000 former criminals were pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in the group against Ukraine. In an audio clip posted on Telegram, Prigozhin said, "At present, more than 5,000 people have been released on pardon after completing their contracts with Wagner," the news agency Reuters reported.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday (March 24) that the United States will "act forcefully" to protect Americans. His words came after the US military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in Syria in a retaliatory attack.

A Cathedral in northern Spain on Friday (March 24) held a mass to recognise and apologise to victims of sexual abuse perpetrated in the diocese. The service held in Bilbao Cathedral was one of the first services of its kind in Spain.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan is trying to take charge of more Afghan embassies abroad and has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Saturday (March 25), government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, "The Islamic Emirate has sent diplomats to at least 14 countries and efforts are underway to take charge of other diplomatic missions abroad."

A breach in security of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported during his election road show in Davanagere, about 264 km northwest of Bengaluru, the capital of South Indian state Karnataka on Saturday. In the visuals now confirmed by the state police, a man can be seen running towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy.

In a statement, on Friday (March 24), the Rwandan prime minister’s office said that the cabinet has decided to synchronise the dates for its parliamentary and presidential elections. This comes after a meeting was chaired by the country’s President Paul Kagame where the ministers approved his proposal to amend the constitution, reported AFP.

A day after he was disqualified from the Indian parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday (March 25) that he is not scared of disqualifications, threats or prison sentences and would continue to question the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.